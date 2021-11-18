Southeastern Virginia Health System hosting free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic Friday

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Southeastern Virginia Health System will host a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic on Friday in Newport News.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Warwick Boulevard Physicians, 9294 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

The event is free and open to the public. Those attending the clinic do not need to be patients of Southeastern Virginia Health System.

Masks are required. The clinic is for ages 18 and up.

No appointments are needed.

For questions, call 757-380-8709.