Some Hampton Roads area clinics report steady rise in demand for vaccines

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials say they’re seeing a steady increase in demands for vaccines.

During June and July, vaccine demand dropped significantly. Coordinators for the clinic at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk said some days they vaccinated as few as 70 people.

At Tuesday’s clinic officials noted 250 appointments before doors even opened. They expected to give out more than 400 shots before the day was done.

Officials say the increase in vaccine demand is multi-faceted, a combination of the delta variant and an increase in vaccine mandates from employers and event venues.

“We’ve kind of been expecting that, as this variant has raised awareness and gotten people more concerned and as the mandates have come online we’ve expected the numbers to go up which is why we’ve kept this place open through the summer. We’re working with the Norfolk Health Department, and next week we’ll bring in the Chesapeake Health Department collaborating together to keep this facility open and going into the fall we expect those numbers to continue to grow,” said Bob Engle, the emergency coordinator at the Virginia Beach Department of Health.

Walk-ins are still welcome at the clinic at Military Circle Mall. They offer all three vaccines but leaders say most people now are looking to get the one-shot Johnson and Johnson dose.

Clinics are held at the mall on Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can make an appointment here.