Sentara vaccination clinics administer a total of 9,550 COVID-19 doses

COVID-19 Vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare says 9,550 vaccinations were administered Saturday as part of the large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinics — about 450 doses from the desired goal.

The two events were conducted at the Norfolk Scope and the Hampton Roads Convention Center. Officials say 4,750 Moderna vaccines were administered at the Scope event and 4,800 at Hampton. 

The numbers were close to the goal of 10,000 total.   

Officials say that everyone who received a vaccine is scheduled for their second shot in late February.   

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

