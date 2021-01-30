Sentara Healthcare to host 2 large-scale clinics vaccinating 10K people in Phase 1b

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare will be hosting two large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinics with plans to administer up to 10,000 doses to eligible individuals in Hampton Roads.

The clinics are by appointment only on Saturday, Jan. 30. Those who are in the Phase 1b category are being contacted directly to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins and calls to schedule an appointment will not be accommodated.

Health officials say they are contacting people directly to schedule an appointment.

The clinics are being held at the Norfolk Scope Arena and the Hampton Convention Center from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m., and each is expected to vaccinate roughly 5,000 eligible individuals with an emphasis on underserved minority populations for whom access may be a challenge.

Eligible Sentara Medical Group (SMG) patients who are 65 and older, as well as underserved minority populations, will be vaccinated.

“We understand the many challenges facings those in underserved communities, including access to a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Iris Lundy, director of Health Equity for Sentara Healthcare.



“We are building trust, sharing educational resources, and getting the word out through these organizations that the vaccine is safe, and we are committed to offering the vaccine to these high-risk individuals in the appropriate phase group as supply allows.”

Each vaccine clinic will have more than 60 trained shot administrators, including volunteer medical students.

The locations were selected in partnership with the City of Norfolk and the City of Hampton and are based in areas with high health equity needs. The clinics are possible through Sentara’s partnership with local cities, health districts, colleges, and medical schools.