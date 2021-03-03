Sentara Healthcare celebrates 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine in North Las Vegas. Catholic leaders in New Orleans and St. Louis are advising Catholics that the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is “morally compromised” because it’s produced using cell lines developed from aborted fetuses. Archdiocese statements in each city say Catholics should choose coronavirus vaccines made by Moderna or Pfizer — if they are available. Johnson & Johnson stresses in a statement Tuesday, March 2, that no fetal tissue is used in the vaccine. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare celebrated a huge milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

On February 27, Sentara Healthcare surpassed 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered. The 80,000th vaccine was administered during large-scale community vaccination clinics in Hampton and Norfolk.



Health officials say nearly 10,000 second-dose vaccines were administered to eligible Phase 1b participants in a single day.

The 80,000-dose milestone includes first and second doses administered by Sentara thus far, equating to more than 40,000 fully vaccinated Phase 1a healthcare workers and Phase 1b community members across the region.

Out of the 80,000 vaccines administered, nearly 50,000 have been given to Phase 1a healthcare workers, and nearly 32,000 vaccines have been given to eligible Phase 1b patients and community members.