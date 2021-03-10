Sens. Warner, Kaine announce more than $38.5M in federal funds going toward Virginia’s vaccination efforts

WASHINGTON (WFXR) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced federal funding totaling $38,564,692.58 to support vaccination efforts in Virginia.

“Getting shots into arms is what will end this pandemic. That is why we’re glad to see these federal dollars will provide support for vaccination efforts throughout the Commonwealth, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Virginian has the opportunity to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.” Sens. Mark Warner & Tim Kaine

The funding was awarded by way of two grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).

A grant totaling $1,814,688.83 will be used to pay staff needed to administer the vaccines while a grant of $36,750,003.75 will go to establish a number of mobile vaccine sites across Virginia.