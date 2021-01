VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay announced Thursday they have vaccinated most of the staff and residents at the facility.

The vaccines arrived earlier this month, and since then, nearly 80% of its full-time staff are vaccinated. Of the community’s residents, 99% of them have had their first vaccination.

These numbers put them just above the average threshold for staff vaccinated, according to a statement released by the facility.