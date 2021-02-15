Second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics held in North Carolina Monday and Tuesday

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) is kicking off this week with a series of second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The clinics are for people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on or before January 22.

10 On Your Side caught up with 90-year-old Les Gilliam Monday at the clinic at Maple Park in Currituck County. He was among the hundreds who came through a very efficient vaccination drive through.

Gilliam is at the top of the high risk categories.

“I have heart issues. I just pace maker installed Wednesday. Playing the odds I guess you’d could say; I feel safer,” he said about getting the vaccine.

His wife Martha also got her second shot on Monday.

“This one didn’t even feel when they put it in again… I hear the second one is sometimes a little stronger, but hoping it will do the same thing. Glad that the vaccine is over and hoping to see my family now,” she said.

Most have never lived through something like COVID-19, but Tom Campbell has. He knows all about it. “I remember the small pox vaccine and the polio vaccine. I think all Americans will appreciate this for decades to come.”

The Currituck County clinic was one of six held throughout the ARHS region Monday.

ARHS is holding additional second dose Moderna clinics on Tuesday, February 16. Organizers ask that recipients plan to attend the clinic in the county where they got their first dose. And you will need to bring the vaccine card you received with your first dose. If you do not have your card, health officials say that you may experience additional delays, or may be turned away and be rescheduled.

County Location Tuesday, February 16 Bertie Bertie County High School

715 US Hwy 13 North, Windsor, NC 27983 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Chowan American Legion

1317 W. Queen St., Edenton, NC 27932 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Currituck Maple Park (near YMCA)

208 Airport Rd., Maple, NC 27956 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Hertford Ahoskie Creek Amphitheater

125 Edgewood Dr., Ahoskie, NC 27910 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Pasquotank Elizabeth City Aviation Commerce Park

1049 Consolidated Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909

*Please do not call the Elizabeth City Regional Airpark for vaccine information 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m. Perquimans Perquimans County Recreation Center

310 Granby St., Hertford, NC 27944 9 -11:30 a.m.

1-4 p.m.

Links to register for second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine:

The date on your card noting when your second dose is due is the suggested date for your second dose. It can be administered after that date, or four days prior to that date.

Get updated COVID-19 vaccine information from ARHS at this link.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) launched a tool where users can find COVID-19 vaccine locations. North Carolina is currently vaccinating Groups 1 and 2. Click here to find a vaccine provider near you.

Meanwhile, Virginia is preparing to launch a new statewide coronavirus vaccine registration system on Tuesday. The new site and call center will allow users to register one time for all vaccination opportunities run through individual health departments.

The new system will also give people confirmation numbers, 10 On Your Side has learned, that will allow you to check in on your spot in line. If you’ve already registered for a vaccine, you do not need to register again.