Science Museum of Virginia, VDH holding info session on COVID-19 vaccines for children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Science Museum of Virginia is partnering with local Virginia Department of Health districts to hold a free public question and answer session about children and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 14.

Neurobiologist and Science Museum Life Scientist Dr. Catherine Franssen and board-certified physician and Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Danny Avula will answer questions submitted by the public.

Topics covered will include the science behind the vaccine development, the way it works in the body, the impacts it will have on children in the future, and more.

Those interested in attending need to register on the Science Museum’s website. It’s open to the first 1,000 registrants. Those who register will receive the link to the webinar by 11 a.m. Oct. 14.

Questions can be submitted after registration and also during the event.

A Spanish translate will attend the webinar as well.

The program will be recorded and posted later on the Science Museum’s YouTube channel.