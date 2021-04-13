‘Roll Up Your Sleeves’ vaccination special to include President Biden and Former President Obama

(NBC) – NBC will air the hour-long vaccination special, “Roll Up Your Sleeves,” on Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. with the aim of educating viewers, raising awareness and dispelling concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines, all with the goal of increasing vaccination rates to put an end to the pandemic.



President Joseph R. Biden will appear during the hour to speak directly to the American public at this historic time about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine when available to beat the pandemic, protect loved ones and continue the road to recovery.

Former President Barack Obama will also appear alongside NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal to remind audiences that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a crucial step for Americans to return to the activities they love. As previously announced, former First Lady Michelle Obama will be featured in the special alongside friends Faith Hill, Jennifer Lopez, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Hosted by Russell Wilson and Ciara, the special will feature the biggest names in entertainment, including comedy from Billy Crystal and Wanda Sykes. Critical Care Pulmonologist and NBC News Medical Analyst Dr. Vin Gupta will participate along with television doctors Eric Dane, Ryan Eggold, Dr. Ken Jeong, Ellen Pompeo and Jane Seymour. Also set to appear are Sterling K. Brown, Lana Condor, Jennifer Hudson, Dale Jarrett, Joe Jonas, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Joel McHale, Kumail Nanjiani and Amanda Seyfried. Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer will also appear.

As previously announced, viewers will hear from Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Chief Medical Adviser to the President, on separating fact from fiction about the vaccines and urging all Americans to do their part in getting the vaccine when eligible. Matthew McConaughey will interview him.



The primetime variety broadcast aims to inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns to learn the facts and get vaccinated when eligible to help the country recover, allowing states to fully reopen and friends and family to gather and reunite. The show will feature captivating real-life stories and heartwarming surprises.

Watch “Roll Up Your Sleeves,” Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. on NBC4.

