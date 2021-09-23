Riverside, Urban League partnering for Thursday night live webinar on COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Riverside Health System and the Urban League of Hampton Roads are hosting a live, virtual webinar Thursday night on the topic of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and facts, as well as the latest advisement for booster shots.

The webinar is open to the public and can be viewed on the Riverside Health Facebook and YouTube sites from 6-7 p.m. Viewers will be able to interact and ask the panel of experts questions during the live event.

The panel will include:

Cindy Williams, Vice President of Pharmacy for Riverside Health System

Toiya Sosa, Chief Diversity Officer for Riverside Health System

Gil Bland, President & CEO, Urban League of Hampton Roads

Gaylene Kanoyton, President, NAACP, Portsmouth Chapter & Board Member, Urban League of Hampton Roads

Dr. Ethlyn Gibson, Associate Professor at Hampton University’s School of Nursing and Director for the Center for Gerontology and Minority Aging, Hampton University

If you can’t watch it live, the discussion will be recorded and available for replay.