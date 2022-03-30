PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re age 50 or older, you are now eligible to get a second COVID booster shot.

But should you get another booster? Some medical experts are questioning whether it is needed.

The FDA cleared the way Tuesday for older adults and those 12 and older with compromised immune systems to get another vaccine dose but the feds stopped short of saying everyone eligible should get it.

Riverside Health Systems is already seeing people walk in for a second COVID-19 booster shot.

However, Chief Pharmacy Officer Cindy Williams told WAVY she will not be one of them — at least not yet.

“I’m going to take a little bit of the wait and see. It’s not that I am anti-booster, it just may not be the right time for me,” Williams said.

She will be getting one for her 89-year-old mother.

“She’s frail and elderly she needs to get the booster now, whatever I can do to protect her and not put her through a hospitalization,” Williams said.

Williams said there are several things you should consider when thinking about getting a booster.

Your own health

Your living and working conditions

Travel plans

“Individuals that have, you know, heart failure, significant respiratory disease, individuals that are diabetic, then you may very well want to consider going ahead and getting this additional booster shot,” Williams told WAVY.com.

You are now eligible for the second booster vaccine four months after your first booster. Otherwise healthy people may want to wait longer, Williams said.

“Anytime you expose yourself to a medication, I don’t care how innocuous you think that medication could be, even over the counter medications, there is always going to be a risk,” Williams told us.

COVID transmission is currently low and we’re heading into the spring and summer when viruses don’t typically spread as much.

The FDA is also meeting next week to discuss new vaccines in the pipeline.

“Pay attention to what’s going on in the community and when you start seeing — or if we start seeing — the rates go back up again, perhaps that’s the time to consider going in and getting that booster dose,” Williams said.

Something else to consider: If you’ve had a vaccine and you’ve had COVID, doctors say you probably already have the best protection.

If you’re not sure what’s best for you, it’s always a good idea to talk to your doctor.