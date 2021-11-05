Riverside holding vaccine clinic Saturday for children ages 5-11

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside will be holding a free vaccine clinic for children ages 5 through 11 on Saturday.

The drive-thru clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverside Medical Office Building, 850 Enterprise Parkway in Hampton.

In addition, starting on Monday, some Riverside primary care practices will also offer the vaccine to children ages 5 to 11.

People scheduling vaccine appointments do not need to be Riverside patients.

To schedule an appointment for a child to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

Existing Riverside patients can schedule through their Riverside MyChart account

account Call 757-534-5050 to schedule