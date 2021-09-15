Rite Aid to offer digital COVID-19 vaccine cards

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rite Aid is partnering with CLEAR to give customers a digital vaccine card.

With the help of the secure identity company’s digital vaccine card and health pass, Rite Aid customers who have gotten their vaccines at Rite Aid will have the ability to access and share their proof of vaccination that is paperless and always ready from their mobile device.

To create a digital vaccine card, customers who have been vaccinated at Rite Aid will need to download and enroll in the free CLEAR app, and then scan their SMART QR code from the email or SMS notification they receive from Rite Aid after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

How it works:

Download and Enroll: Users download the free CLEAR app, tap the blue digital vaccine card tile, and then verify their identity by uploading an identifying document and snapping a quick selfie.

Secure Linking: Users then tap the Rite Aid tile from CLEAR's list of providers and take a photo of their SMART QR code after receiving an email or SMS notification with their unique link. Their proof of vaccination is then verified and a digital vaccine card is created.

Digital Vaccine Card: Once their digital vaccine card is created, users can share their verified proof of vaccination anywhere and anytime they like. Additionally, the digital vaccine card automatically links to Health Pass to create a frictionless entry at participating Health Pass locations.

Privacy First: With CLEAR, you are always in control of your information. COVID-19-related information, including vaccination info, is stored in a highly secure environment.