Rite Aid expands COVID-19 vaccinations to all locations in 17 states, including Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rite Aid pharmacies across 17 states, including those in Virginia, will now offer COVID-19 vaccines.

The doses will start being administered Friday, April 30.

Rite Aid encourages people to schedule their vaccine appointments, but can also accommodate some walk-ins on a limited basis.

“Walk-ins allow Rite Aid to better support customers that may not have access to internet for scheduling, while also increasing flexibility for customers,” Rite Aid said in a news release.

Rite Aids are giving all three vaccines approved for use in the United States: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson.

People who are over the age of 18 can schedule appointments using the Rite Aid scheduling tool found at www.RiteAid.com/covid-19.

People who are 16 and 17 can make an appointment with consent from their guardian at any store administering the Pfizer vaccine by contacting the store’s pharmacy directly. Those stores can be found here.