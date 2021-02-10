Regent University nursing students help administer COVID-19 vaccines

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Regent University announced that its nursing students are helping the Virginia Department of Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines throughout the Commonwealth.

“There are numerous demands on healthcare providers in our region that have impacted vaccine administration,” explained Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riaño, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Regent University.

Projected numbers by the college say that nursing students could help to facilitate up to 30,000 vaccines this semester.

“We are delighted to partner with the Virginia Department of Health and join them in serving our community by offering trained providers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines,” Moreno-Riaño continued.

Regent faculty and students from the Master of Science in Nursing program plan to supervise local pre-licensure nursing students – who will get required clinical hours for their degree programs – in order to help administer the vaccines.

“What a joy and an honor to help administer COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of at-risk individuals in our community,” said Dr. Ruth Cody, interim director of the School of Nursing at Regent University.

“Our calling is to provide the very best healthcare for body, mind, and spirit, and it is truly a privilege to help the Virginia Department of Health provide these critical vaccines to our area.”