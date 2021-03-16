Portsmouth’s FEMA community COVID-19 vaccine center opening Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, Va., (WAVY) — Help is coming to a local city struggling with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

A community vaccination center is opening in Portsmouth on Tuesday. It will operate out of the Sportsplex on Summit Avenue, and is a big boost to a local health department that was already operating at full capacity when WAVY spoke to them earlier this month.

It opens at 8:30 a.m. and could help vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day, with more vaccinations depending on supply.

The city spokesperson tells WAVY.com patients must have an appointment. Those without an appointment will be turned away.

You must also come 15 minutes before your scheduled time. Those with an appointment should bring a photo ID.

Inside of the Portsmouth Sportsplex, check-in stations and nursing areas are already set up.

State and local leaders have high hopes this vaccination clinic will help vaccinate more Black people and other underserved communities.