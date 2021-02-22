Portsmouth schools adjust schedules for most of March in case teachers have side effects from 2nd vaccine dose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools have adjusted schedules for the first four school weeks in March to accommodate teachers in case they have side effects from the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For the first four weeks in March, the division will alter the school calendar so there are flipped learning days on both Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Staff members are scheduled to receive the second vaccine dose on the first four Wednesdays in March.

The decision was made proactively by the school administration in response to reports that some people who received the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine experienced side effects.

The schedule change allows staff and families to be flexible in case teachers, teacher assistants or administrators have immediate side effects from the second dose, the division said.

There is no change to the schedule for the week of March 29 through April 2.

