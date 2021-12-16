Portsmouth Public Schools hosting three vaccine clinics for children

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools has partnered with the Health Department to host vaccine clinics at three schools for children ages 5 to 17.
Children must have two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, to be fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children who are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Listed below are the vaccine clinic locations and times:
- Churchland High School
- First dose: Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
- * Second dose: Wednesday, De. 29, from 3:32-7:30 p.m.
- Waters Middle School
- First dose: Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
- *Second dose: Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
- Cradock Middle School
- First dose: Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
- *Second dose: Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
More vaccine clinic dates are expected throughout 2022.
For more information, visit www.ppsk12.us/vaccine.
