Portsmouth Public Schools hosting three vaccine clinics for children

COVID-19 Vaccine

A young girl receives a vaccine as children are administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hospital de Henares in Coslada, Madrid, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2022. Starting from Wednesday, Spain is trying to begin a speedy vaccination rollout for around 3.3 million children aged 5-11, the group that is leading contagion rates in the country and largely believed to be spreading new infections to their parents and grandparents. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Public Schools has partnered with the Health Department to host vaccine clinics at three schools for children ages 5 to 17.

Children must have two doses of the vaccine, three weeks apart, to be fully vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to children who are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Listed below are the vaccine clinic locations and times:

  • Churchland High School
    • First dose: Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
    • * Second dose: Wednesday, De. 29, from 3:32-7:30 p.m.
  • Waters Middle School
    • First dose: Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
    • *Second dose: Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Cradock Middle School
    • First dose: Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
    • *Second dose: Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

More vaccine clinic dates are expected throughout 2022.

For more information, visit www.ppsk12.us/vaccine.

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

