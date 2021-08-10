Portsmouth health officials release schedule for upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department has released a schedule of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
The latest upcoming clinic will be at Portsmouth Health Department on Thursday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The facility is located at 1701 High Street.
The next will be on Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on August 14 from 5:30 p.m. till 7:30 p.m., located at 16 Crawford Street.
The last vaccination clinic in August is the “Portsmouth Parks & Rec Back to School event” on August 28 at Portsmouth City Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
