Portsmouth Health Department, schools to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Health Department and Portsmouth Public Schools (PPS) will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 9.
The vaccination clinic will be held at Churchland Middle School at 4051 River Shore Road from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
This clinic is open to children ages 5-17 and they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.
For more information about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccinations, and services offered by the Virginia Health Department, click here.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.