Portsmouth Health Department, schools to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Health Department and Portsmouth Public Schools (PPS) will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 9.

The vaccination clinic will be held at Churchland Middle School at 4051 River Shore Road from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

This clinic is open to children ages 5-17 and they must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive the vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccinations, and services offered by the Virginia Health Department, click here.