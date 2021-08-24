Portsmouth Health Department holding student vaccine clinic

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department will be giving out vaccines for students on Thursday.

The clinic will be 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Thursday at the Portsmouth Health Department, 17001 High Street.

Those eligible are students 12-18 years old. Guardians must be present for anyone under 18.

For more information, contact 757-393-8585.