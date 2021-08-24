Portsmouth Health Department holding student vaccine clinic

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth Health Department will be giving out vaccines for students on Thursday.
The clinic will be 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Thursday at the Portsmouth Health Department, 17001 High Street.
Those eligible are students 12-18 years old. Guardians must be present for anyone under 18.
For more information, contact 757-393-8585.
