Portsmouth first responders offering COVID-19 vaccine to homebound patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth first responders are helping out administer COVID-19 vaccines to those who are medically homebound.

Residents who are itching for the COVID-19 vaccine but are not able to leave their homes due to a medical condition are in luck.

Members of the Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services along with the Portsmouth Health Department are out administering vaccines to homebound patients as well as their family members.

If you or your family member is medically homebound and wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you can email the Portsmouth Health Department at phd.info@vdh.virginia.gov to schedule an appointment.