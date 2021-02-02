Portsmouth COVID-19 vaccine hotline goes online

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline officially went online Tuesday.

Portsmouth residents who are currently eligible for the vaccine can call (757) 393-8585 option 9 to schedule vaccination appointments and get questions answered.

The Portsmouth Health Department created the hotline to help those without reliable internet access navigate the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Hotline is LIVE! Please share this number with #Portsmouth residents who are eligible for a #COVID19 vaccine but don't have reliable internet to register: (757) 393-8585 option 9@WAVY_News https://t.co/0YVXeSCMWf — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) February 2, 2021

Portsmouth was last municipality in Virginia to “officially” move into phase “1b” last week. 1b includes frontline workers, seniors (ages 65-plus) and people 16 to 64 years old with high-risk medical conditions.

District Health Director Dr. Lauren James said about 20,000 people in Portsmouth fit into 1b.

Supply is still limited however (Portsmouth gets about 1,200 doses per week) and vaccinations are by appointment only.

You can also sign up for the vaccine online at this link.