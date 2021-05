FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Drug Company will be giving out free Pfizer vaccines at a pop-up clinic in York County Thursday.

The clinic will be at the McReynolds Athletic Complex, 412 Sports Way, from 1-7 p.m.

An appointment isn’t necessary, but people can register through an online form.

Anyone over the age of 16 can get the Pfizer vaccine, however, those under 18 need to be accompanied by a legal guardian.