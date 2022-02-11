FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5

FILE – Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child’s COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. U.S. regulators are urging drugmaker Pfizer to apply for emergency authorization for a two-dose regimen of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and under while awaiting data on a three-dose course, aiming to clear the way for the shots as soon as late February. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Federal health regulators on Friday delayed next week’s public meeting to review Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5, saying they want to see more data.

The surprise announcement by the Food and Drug Administration raises questions about how soon youngsters could get the shots. The expert panel had been scheduled to meet Tuesday to determine if children under 5 should start getting extra-low doses of Pfizer’s vaccine before it’s clear if they’ll need two shots or three.

In an extraordinary move earlier this month, the FDA had urged Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply earlier than the companies had planned — and before it’s settled if the youngsters will need two shots or three.

At the same time Friday, Pfizer announced that the company will push back its submission to the FDA. Pfizer, which has been sharing trial data with the FDA on an ongoing basis, has decided to wait until data from the three-dose trial is complete, which the company expects to have in early April.

“The extension allows the FDA time to receive updated data on the two and three-dose regimen, conduct a thorough evaluation of it and facilitate a robust, public discussion,” Pfizer said in a news release.

The trial is in children 6 months through 4 years of age.

Under the previous projected timeline, young children might have been cleared to receive the vaccine in early March.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. The FDA had pushed Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to apply for authorization of its extra-low doses for tots before final study data was in, as the hugely contagious omicron variant took a toll on children.

