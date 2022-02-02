Parents, pediatricians await FDA decision on COVID vaccine for children under 5

FILE – A 5-year-old girl receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a nurse in the cafeteria of the Pittsburgh Langley K-8 school in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 may be available in the U.S. as early as March 2022, but there are several hurdles still to clear. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Parents and pediatricians are watching and waiting to see what the FDA will decide about the COVID-19 vaccine for babies and toddlers.

Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for kids who are at least six months old and under 5 years old. This is the only age group not yet approved to get the vaccine, and pediatricians say the omicron variant is causing an explosion of coronavirus cases among them.

“CHKD had the most number of hospitalizations in late December and early January than any other time in the pandemic,” said Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Medical Group Director Dr. Douglas Mitchell.

While COVID-19 is much less severe overall in this age group, experts say vaccinations could prevent hospitalizations and deaths, although they are few: about 1,200 under the age of 18.

“That’s a very small number, unless it’s your child,” Mitchell said.

Children in this age group will likely need three shots instead of two. Early data from Pfizer showed two doses were less effective than hoped for in children ages 2 to 4.

They are asking the FDA to consider two doses be given now, as they work to gather more data on a third shot.

Mitchell explained, “Third dose isn’t going to make it any worse. The only debate is, will it make the protection any better?”

The question remains whether parents of the youngest kids will line up for shots.

The latest Kaiser Family Foundation survey found three in 10 said they will get their child vaccinated right away — that’s up from one in five in July. While that amounts to a low percentage, Mitchell said vaccinations could help working families.

“So we can keep kids in daycares, keep parents in their normal lives and keep them at work,” Mitchell said.

The FDA advisory group is scheduled to meet on Feb. 15 to discuss the safety and effectiveness of two doses. Pfizer plans to submit data for a third dose in the coming months.