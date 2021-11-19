Parent files lawsuit following VBCPS student-athlete COVID-19 vaccine mandate

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach lawyer is suing in response to Virginia Beach City Public School’s (VBCPS) decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations, or weekly testing, for its student-athletes.

Jason Swango, president and CEO of Firm for Men, has two children in Virginia Beach public schools. He filed the complaint Tuesday on behalf of his children who he says are both high school-athletes impacted by the decision. Swango is a lawyer but is being represented by an associate lawyer at his firm – Palmer Hurst.

Court documents show Swango is asking for a permanent injunction to keep Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence and the VBCPS board from enforcing the current student-athlete COVID-19 vaccination and testing mandate.

The mandate was decided back in September. 10 On Your Side previously reported it would go into effect on November 8 for all high school students participating in Virginia High School League (VHSL) winter activities or athletic conditioning that require a physical for participation.

School officials said testing will be provided to families at no charge. A VBCPS spokeswoman said they could not provide comment on the matter in litigation, but did provide a statement on the program.

“Our student-athlete testing program is a weekly testing protocol for keeping our student athletes safe, in school and out of quarantine. The program is similar to those in many other school divisions locally (including Chesapeake and Suffolk), across the state, and in some of the largest in the country. Students in VBCPS who have been vaccinated, or have proof of having COVID-19 in the last 90 days, are exempt from the weekly testing program. Otherwise, as this matter is currently in litigation, School Board Legal Counsel has advised that no further comments will be made.” Sondra Woodward | Public Relations Coordinator, Virginia Beach City Public Schools

