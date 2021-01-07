Over 135,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 3 weeks throughout Virginia hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In just over three weeks, more than 135,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout Virginia hospitals.

Health care facilities across Hampton Roads began receiving Pfizer shipments on December 14, and a few days later, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Moderna vaccine.

Since then, health care systems have been working tirelessly to distribute the vaccine to those who fall in the CDC’s phased approach to administering the doses.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) says more than 269,000 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine have been shipped to 67 Virginia hospitals.

On Dec. 31, VHHA also says that Virginia hospitals received 72,150 second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and have begun administering them.

“Hospitals across the Commonwealth are working to vaccinate people in the initial priority population in a safe, effective, and expeditious manner and have made strong progress on that ongoing work,” said Carilion Clinic Chief Operating Officer Steven C. Arner, the Chairman of VHHA’s Board of Directors.

The Pfizer vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine is administered in two doses 28 days apart.

“Moving ahead, we will share vaccination data with the public to help track the continuing progress of this critically important public health effort,” Arner continued.

Hospitals began with vaccinating frontline clinicians at the greatest risk of exposure to COVID-19 while the Pharmacy Partnership — involving the CDC, VDH, and large commercial pharmacies (CVS and Walgreens), is overseeing vaccinations for staff and residents at long-term care facilities.

A statement released by the VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton Thursday, which reflected numbers from Tuesday, Jan. 5, said the following of the efforts across the state:

“Administering nearly 103,000 vaccine doses during the greatest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Virginia has experienced to date is a testament to the unparalleled dedication of Virginia’s health care providers and their team members.

“It is important to understand that in addition to responding to the current COVID-19 surge, Virginia hospitals are also leading the way on a complex vaccination process that involves many moving pieces, each of which requires logistical coordination involving shipment and delivery under very specific temperature-controlled protocols, on-site storage in ultra-cold conditions, redistribution from delivery recipient sites to other health care facilities, and the scheduling of vaccination clinics and coordinating that with staff shifts as well as storage and thawing protocols.

“Even as Virginia hospitals work through this process, they are committed to keeping the public informed about the progress of this work.”

According to the Virginia Department of Health website on Thursday, Jan. 7:

135,863 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose

3,244 new vaccine doses have been administered

3,891 people have been fully vaccinated

481,550 total vaccination doses have been distributed*

The VHHA will provide updated totals of vaccinations administered by hospitals on a weekly basis as a new feature on the existing Virginia Hospital COVID-19 Dashboard starting next week.

*Doses distributed represent all doses of the vaccine, including both first and second doses. However, it does not include vaccine allocated to the Federal CDC Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care Facilities. Additionally, this represents cumulative counts of COVID-19 vaccine doses (Moderna and Pfizer) recorded as shipped in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Tracking System (VTrckS) since December 13, 2020.