Onsite appointments for COVID-19 vaccine now available at Military Circle Mall vaccination center

The former Macy’s at Military Circle Mall is being used as a FEMA vaccination site in Norfolk (WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads residents who are interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine can now get them through FEMA’s onsite appointment registration directly at the Military Circle Mall vaccine center.



Health officials say residents who register at the center will receive an appointment for their vaccination at the Military Circle Mall’s location for a future date in the next 2 weeks.



Same-day appointments are still limited. All Virginia residents 16 years and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination center.

Community members can register between 2 p.m. and 6:30 pm daily and are encouraged to bring documentation with proof of name. This does not affect residents who have pre-registered online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by phone at 1-877-829-4682.

Social distancing measures are strictly enforced at the site and everyone entering the center must always wear a face covering.