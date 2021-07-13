Olivia Rodrigo meeting with Biden and Fauci to help get young people vaccinated

In this Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, Olivia Rodrigo attends the Disney+ press line at the 2019 D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden is putting a dose of star power behind the administration’s efforts to get young people vaccinated against COVID-19.

The White House says 18-year-old actress, singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo will meet Wednesday with Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser.

Rodrigo will record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated. The videos will be featured on Rodrigo’s and White House social media. While the administration has had success vaccinating older Americans, young adults have shown less urgency to get the shots.

Rodrigo’s visit was first announced on Instagram. A photo of a youthful Joe Biden was posted to the @potus account with the caption: “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Rodrigo replied: “I’m in. see you tomorrow at the white house!”

Both have massive social media followings with Biden’s POTUS account just shy of 18 million and the 18-year-old actress and songwriter at 14.4 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.