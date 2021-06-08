ODU to require COVID-19 vaccination ahead of fall 2021 semester

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is requiring students, faculty, and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return for the fall semester.



In a release Tuesday afternoon, administrators advised students to be fully vaccinated before arriving on campus this fall and confirm proof of vaccination by August 1. Officials say exemptions will be accommodated for medical reasons and religious beliefs.



Students who do not submit proof of vaccination will be required to complete an “Assumption of Risk” form.



However, students who only take online courses and never come to an ODU campus or location will not be required to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

Faculty, staff, and students are asked to upload proof of vaccination by August 1.



As for international students who may have limited access to COVID vaccines, they can email COVIDCARES@odu.edu to request an extension or schedule an appointment to get vaccinated on campus.

In the release, officials noted that faculty, staff and students who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks or distance physically while on campus. However, they may continue to wear a mask if they wish to do so.



Masks are still required when entering Student Health Services or any COVID-19 screening or testing facility.

On April 18, Virginia shifted into Phase 2, allowing everyone over 16 to get vaccinated, two weeks ahead of the federal goal of May 1 set by President Biden.



Unvaccinated faculty, staff, and students may be subject to testing. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks on campus when they cannot maintain physical distancing guidelines, as required by the commonwealth.



Visitors to any ODU campus or location, including minors and contractors, are required to follow COVID-19 mandates.



ODU isn’t the only university requiring COVID-19 vaccinations. Back in April, Hampton University and Virginia Wesleyan College also sent out memorandums requiring community members to be vaccinated.