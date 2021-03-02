Nursing homes see 82% decline in COVID-19 cases

Mitzi Hansrote, right, 86, and Deanna Sutton, center, 83, check in before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. Government officials placed long-term care residents and staff among their top vaccination priorities after they authorized the emergency use of shots from Pfizer and Moderna in late 2020. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Nursing homes across the country are seeing a major decline in new COVID-19 cases as health officials continue to rollout vaccine distribution.

This is according to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living. The AHCA/NCAL represents more than 14,000 nursing homes across the United States which provide care to approximately 5 million people every year.

Officials from AHCA/NCAL have been partnering with the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and data from a recent report show an 82 percent decline in new COVID-19 cases among residents.

CMS started tracking back COVID-19 cases among residents back in May of 2020. The peak of new COVID-19 cases in residents reached a peak back in December 20 with 30,000 new cases reported that day.

Along with the lowest number of new COVID cases, new data from CMS also shows COVID-related deaths in nursing homes declined by 63 percent since December 20, 2020.

In December, AHCA/NCAL launched #GetVaccinated, a nationwide campaign that aimed at encouraging all long-term care residents, families, and staff members to consent to the vaccine as well as provide credible information to help inform their decision.

Officials say their nationwide goal is to get 75% of all long-term staff vaccinated by the end of June this year.



“Though this report brings hope, we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to encourage folks to get vaccinated, especially caregivers and staff,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL.