Northam to talk new vaccine registration site, call center in Wednesday briefing

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is launching a statewide call center as part of its new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system.

This will allow you to register for a shot over the phone. 750 people will work at the statewide call center, answering questions and helping you sign up for the shot. The number is set to announced later Wednesday.

This will be very helpful for those people that do not have internet access, and comes after the state introduced its new online registration system Tuesday.

The site will allow people to sign up for the shot through the state instead of through their local health district, though local districts will still take the lead in administering them.

People will get a confirmation number, and VDH will send weekly updates online.

Governor Ralph Northam is expected to talk about these new tools during a briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m. 

