Northam set to visit vaccine clinics in Norfolk and Newport News on Wednesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will visit several COVID-19 vaccine sites in Hampton Roads on Wednesday afternoon. This comes as cities across the country face mounting frustrations over the distribution process.

The governor is scheduled to visit the Norfolk vaccination clinic at Military Circle Mall at 1:15 p.m. The Norfolk Health Department plans to administer the vaccine to Norfolk Public Schools staff.

Then later in the week, those 65 and older and essential groups will get the vaccine. The city health department could vaccinate nearly 7,000 people this week.

Tuesday night, Norfolk city council members discussed their disappointment with the vaccine rollout.

Members of council feel the state is not doing enough to communicate with local leaders or health departments.

“We recognize that there is a gap between the state and the localities. We also recognize in our region. All 17 localities are doing their own thing,” said Mayor Kenny Alexander.

Dr. Clip Filer, Norfolk’s city manager, said the state is responsible for the most critical part of the vaccination process — the number of doses available for localities. Doses are now distributed according to population.

“The biggest rub we have … is the number of doses we receive and how people are picked off of the registration list.”

Filer explained the five city employees are working closely with the Norfolk Health Department director, Dr. Demetria Lindsay, to improve the process.

Northam will also visit the vaccination clinic for frontline essential workers and employees of Peninsula school systems at CNU at 2:45 p.m.

We will have more information on the visits on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.