Norfolk State University holding clinic for 1st dose of Pfizer vaccine

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University is holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday afternoon.

It will be held at NSU’s Joseph G Echols Arena on May 5 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic is open to the public. Anyone who is 16 and older will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Health officials advise patients 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian. A signed vaccine form will be required at check-in.

