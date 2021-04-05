Norfolk sends out alert to remind residents of its move to phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you weren’t aware that Norfolk had moved into phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations over the weekend, odds are you do now.

The city sent out a public safety alert to phones on Monday morning, which startled a few people.

“I nearly jumped out of my skin when that went out,” said one WAVY viewer.

Well, if you live in @NorfolkVA, you can’t say you didn’t know the city moved into Phase 2 of #COVID19Vaccines @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/FNU6al6eO0 — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) April 5, 2021

The Norfolk health department officially moved to phase 2 (vaccines for the general public) on Sunday after switching to phase 1c on Friday.

Anyone who wants a vaccine is asked to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). You’ll then be sent a message to select a vaccine appointment when they’re available.

FEMA just recently opened up a mass vaccination site at Military Circle Mall, where about 3,000 people from across the region are being vaccinated each day.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page or the Virginia Department of Health website.