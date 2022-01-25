Norfolk Health Department says texts and calls are not a scam, but a nudge to get your booster shot

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Health Department will begin sending out robocalls and text messages in an effort to nudge more eligible people to get a COVID-19 booster shot. The calls and messages will go out to about 5,000 people possibly as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.

The text message will simply read: “Virginia Department of Health records indicate you are eligible for a booster COVID-19 vaccine.” It will include a link and a phone number for you to schedule an appointment.

Health department officials want you to know this is not a scam. A Virginia Department of Health spokesperson told WAVY this is an initiative in Hampton Roads and three other areas of the state.

According to the Norfolk Health Department, not everyone will be contacted at first, but that doesn’t mean you need to wait. All eligible people over the age of 12 are encouraged to get the booster as soon as possible.

You are eligible for a booster if its been five months since you had either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two months after the Johnson & Johnson.