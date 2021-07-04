Norfolk giving free COVID-19 vaccinations at Town Point Park on 4th of July

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk health officials will be at Town Point Park to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations on the Fourth of July.

Members of the Norfolk Department of Public Health will be on-site with their mobile unit providing free Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Town Point Park.

The vaccine event is part of the Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks. The vaccines are for guests ages 18 and older.

The mobile unit will be located adjacent to Town Point Park in the Nauticus turnaround off the corner of Boush Street and Main Street.