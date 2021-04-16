Norfolk FEMA vaccination site to give first doses through May 1, second doses through May 23

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk officials say the FEMA-supported Community Vaccination Center located at Military Circle Mall will be giving out free COVID-19 doses through May 1.

They will give out second doses through May 23.

All Hampton Roads residents over 16 can get the vaccine through May 1 and register for an appointment slot ahead of the time online at norfolk.gov/covid19vaccine or come to the center and register onsite.

“The center will continue to administer up to 1,000 additional first doses a day beginning April 19 through the May 1 cutoff for first doses. During that time, another 2,000 shots will be allocated for the necessary booster shot for clients that had previously receive their vaccine in the past 3 weeks,” according to a city update.

As of Friday, the center had given more than 27,000 first vaccine doses.

“Vaccinations are the most effective form of prevention. The sooner our community gets vaccinated, the sooner we can put the pandemic behind us,” said Dr. Parham Jaberi chief deputy commissioner for the Virginia Department of Health and acting health director for the Norfolk/Virginia Beach Health Departments.

The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine must bring a document that provides proof of name, like a utility bill or pay stub.