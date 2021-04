Norfolk enters 1c, will open up shots to general public on Sunday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is moving into phase 1c of vaccinations and will open up appointments to the general public this weekend.

The health district says all Norfolk residents 16 and up will be offered vaccinations starting Sunday, April 4.

Phase 1c includes more essential workers, including:

Energy: Electric industry, petroleum industry (including gas station workers), natural gas industry, and renewable energy

Water, wastewater, and waste removal: Water and utility, recycling removal, plumbers

Housing and construction: Hotel (traveler accommodations), HVAC technicians, hardware stores and similar retail stores, housing construction, house painters, electricians, housing and real estate services

Food Service: Restaurant (servers and back of house)

Transportation and Logistics: Shipyard, maritime, welcome center, road construction industry, air traffic controllers and TSA, airline pilots, flight crews, airline ground crews, airport personnel, car retail and repair

Institutions of Higher Education: Faculty and staff

Finance: Insurance carriers and related activities, accounting, tax preparation, bookkeeping and payroll services

Information Technology and Communication: Internet/cell phone technicians, workers responsible for infrastructure construction or restoration, data center operators

Legal Services: Workers supporting operations of the judicial system, including lawyers and others providing legal assistance. (Note: judges and judicial workers are included in the "Continuity of Government" group in Phase 1b.)

Public Safety: Engineers, emergency communication centers

Hair Stylists: Barbers, stylists, hairdressers

The health district will still vaccinate people in phases 1a and 1b too.

Anyone who wants a vaccine is asked to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).

The health district emphasized you will not need to provide your social security number, insurance ID or pay to receive the vaccine.

For more information on the vaccine, visit WAVY’s vaccination page or the Virginia Department of Health website.