Norfolk continues to vaccinate high-risk eligible residents in underserved communities

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Department of Public Health (NDPH) announced that it is continuing to vaccinate Phase 1a and Phase 1b eligible residents, particularly those in underserved communities.

“This is an effort to ensure we are penetrating those communities that are being disproportionately impacted,” says Norfolk Health District Director, Dr. Demetria Lindsay.

This past week, the city says that NDPH vaccinated residents 65 and up who live in those communities and are at high-risk for severe complications from COVID-19.

These residents live in zip codes identified by the health department as high-risk based on health, lack of transportation, and socio-economic data.

“Over 70 percent of total hospitalizations come from minority communities and over 60 percent of the deaths come from these same communities. In this effort, we are partnering with the faith community, making the vaccine accessible to people who may not readily have transportation or may experience other access issues that may make it hard for them to get the vaccine.”

NDPH administered 586 doses at Booker T. Washington High School and 202 doses at STEM Academy of Campostella this past week and will continue outreach to these high-risk individuals.