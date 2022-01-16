Norfolk church hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A church in Norfolk is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday.
First United Presbyterian Church, which is located at 745 E. 29th Street, Norfolk, VA 23504, is hosting the vaccine clinic Tuesday from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.
The vaccine clinic is open to children 5-12, teens, and adults.
Pre-registration is not necessary, walk-in’s are welcome. Health officials will be giving the Moderna and Pfizer first, second and boosters.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.
