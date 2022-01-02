Norfolk church hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 9

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local church is hosting an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk is set to host the vaccine clinic on Sunday, January 9, from 11:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Walk-ins will be accepted. The church is located at 2940 Corprew Ave, Norfolk, Virginia, 23504.

Residents age 5 and above will have the option to choose between the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10