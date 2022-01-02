Norfolk church hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 9

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local church is hosting an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk is set to host the vaccine clinic on Sunday, January 9, from 11:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.
Walk-ins will be accepted. The church is located at 2940 Corprew Ave, Norfolk, Virginia, 23504.
Residents age 5 and above will have the option to choose between the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
