Norfolk church hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Jan. 9

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local church is hosting an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk is set to host the vaccine clinic on Sunday, January 9, from 11:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

Walk-ins will be accepted. The church is located at 2940 Corprew Ave, Norfolk, Virginia, 23504.

Residents age 5 and above will have the option to choose between the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.