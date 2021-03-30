No walk-up vaccines: Portsmouth vaccination site sees increase of people showing without appointment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is putting out an important reminder to the public regarding community vaccination clinics for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say there are no walk-up vaccine spots available. If you don’t have an appointment, you will be turned away.

It’s a problem that’s affecting the mass vaccination site in Portsmouth.

People are showing up at the Sportsplex to get a shot without an appointment. It happened as recently as Tuesday morning.

“Approximately 90% of the people in line were just hoping by chance that they were gonna be able to get vaccinated,” said Lauren Opett, with VDEM. “At no time was the Portsmouth site accepting walk-ups.”

VDEM said misinformation on social media and by word of mouth led to the confusion.

The issue is causing long lines and delays for those who pre-registered in advance.

“There’s obviously a set number of appointments made in a time frame and when we have more people coming than are allotted in that time frame, it extends the line,” Opett said.

There are 1,000 doses a day being administered at the Sportsplex and all are by appointment only.

If you’re holding out hope for a leftover dose, officials said don’t waste your time.

“Each clinic has a plan to use those doses, whether it’s to call from a waiting list or to vaccinate clinic staff, emergency responders or other pre-determined groups,” Opett said.

You will have to show proof of appointment to get your shot.

The state is working to vaccinate everyone who’s pre-registered in Phase 1b. If you’re still waiting, be sure your information is up to date. You’ll be contacted by email or phone.

“It doesn’t always show up in the phone as a number you would recognize so just encouraging people to sort of have some leniency when answering their phone for unknown numbers,” Opett said.

Officials are also reminding the public to be patient. With increasing supply, they say your turn is coming.

To pre-register online, click here or call 1-877-VAX-IN VA (1-877-829-4682), 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. If you’re eligible, you’ll be contacted for an appointment.