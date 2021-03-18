NNS reopens COVID-19 vaccine registrations after technical delay

CVN 79 is shown under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The President of Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) announced Thursday that the shipyard has reopened registration for shipbuilders to get the COVID-19 vaccine, following a technical blip in the process.

The shipyard’s COVID-19 Crisis Action Group (CAG) recently launched a new registration process, which allows shipbuilders to sign up for a vaccine online, on MyNNS.

The overwhelming response led to technical issues that prevented some workers from making appointments, according to CAG.

NNS is currently scheduling appointments for next week. Appointments for vaccines requiring a second dose will be made during the first-dose appointment.

Vaccination hours on Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23 will begin at 3 a.m. to accommodate second and third shifts.

In addition to the online registration, shipbuilders can also call the NNS COVID Hotline at 1-844-243-8749, option 6.

NNS says it has received an additional supply of the vaccine and has opened the vaccination process to all shipbuilders as a result, with the exception of leased employees.

Last week, NNS says it vaccinated more than 2,300 workers.

NNS provides daily updates on confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the shipyard. As of March 17, NNS is reporting 3,105 total confirmed cases. View the NNS COVID-19 dashboard at this link.