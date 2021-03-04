Newport News Shipbuilding to receive additional COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 27, 2016, file photo, a coal ship pulls up to the coal piers in Newport News, Va. Several of Virginia’s publicly funded economic development incentive programs have limited benefit and either need to be overhauled or eliminated, according to a new report published Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, by the state’s legislative watchdog agency. The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommended the elimination of two tax credits for coal producers. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding announced it is expected to receive additional COVID-19 vaccines next week.

The COVID-19 Crisis Action Group (CAG) sent out a letter to employees Thursday saying:

“While our goal is to vaccinate everyone, we have established scheduling criteria rooted in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that places first responders and essential personnel who maintain the yard during emergencies and perform mission-critical work on the schedule first.”

The group will be followed by employees age 60 and over, and shipbuilders who have any of the following underlying medical conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Hypertension

Pregnancy

Sickle Cell Disease

Diabetes

To be included in the initial list, shipbuilders with underlying health conditions are asked to email COVID19vaccine@hii-nns.com or call the NNS COVID Hotline at 1-844-243-8749, option 6. NNS officials say they reserve the right to ask for medical documentation to verify eligibility.

Additionally, shipbuilders will be scheduled for their vaccination via email. Appointments for shipbuilders who do not have company email will be sent to their direct supervisor.

If shipbuilders who do not wish to be vaccinated receive an appointment, they are asked to decline the appointment promptly so another shipbuilder can be scheduled.

NNS says they will provide shuttle service to and from vaccination appointments. Employees can also drive to their appointment.

“Given the high demand for the vaccine, we highly recommend you get it from another provider if you have the opportunity. Your patience and flexibility is appreciated. We may need to revise our distribution strategy as more vaccine becomes available, and we will continue to update you with changes,” the COVID-19 Crisis Action Group wrote.

