NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding is hosting a vaccine clinic Thursday.

The in-yard COVID-19 vaccination event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Building 4931-1 also known as the PCU Assembly Room.

First and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Officials say walk-ins will be accepted.

Hourly employees will be provided a charge; salaried employees will be asked to flex their time.