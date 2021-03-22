Newport News Shipbuilding resumes COVID-19 vaccinations this week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding will vaccinate more of its workers against COVID-19 this week.

Now all shipyard workers are eligible to get an appointment. The medical director for Newport News Shipbuilding, Steve Apostoles, said the goal is to get 60% to 70% of workers vaccinated.

At last check, more than 3,000 workers have tested positive for the virus.

In a letter posted on March 18, the shipyard reports it reopened registration last week after an initial overwhelming response led to technical issues.

The shipyard receives weekly shipments of the vaccine. This means more appointments will pop up when they are available.

Vaccinations start around 3 a.m Monday and Tuesday to get the shots to overnight or early morning workers.

Shipyard leaders hope to vaccinate hundreds of workers a day. It is important you make your appointment and show up 5 minutes early.