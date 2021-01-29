Newport News school employees receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Newport News Schools employees receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy: NNS)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Schools announced that employees were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

The school system is just one among a handful in Hampton Roads moving forward with administering the vaccine to those who fall in Phase 1b.

MORE BACK-TO-SCHOOL COVERAGE AND INFO

As schools debate returning to classroom learning, staff with Chesapeake Public Schools are preparing to get their coronavirus vaccine.

About 400 teachers and staff took advantage of the snow day in York County Thursday to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senatara COVID-19 Infographic (Dec. 2020)

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10