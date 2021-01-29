Newport News school employees receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Newport News Schools employees receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Courtesy: NNS)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Schools announced that employees were able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

The school system is just one among a handful in Hampton Roads moving forward with administering the vaccine to those who fall in Phase 1b.

As schools debate returning to classroom learning, staff with Chesapeake Public Schools are preparing to get their coronavirus vaccine.

About 400 teachers and staff took advantage of the snow day in York County Thursday to get their COVID-19 vaccination.